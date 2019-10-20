Quick thinking firefighters stop Sutton fire from becoming more serious

Ashfield firefighters have been praised for stopping a Sutton building fire from becoming more serious.

Ashfield Fire Station were called to a fire in the town, which is believe to have been started by a tumble dryer.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Quick thinking from the crews prevented this becoming a more serious incident.

"A tumble dryer is suspected of being a contributing factor.

"The fire was extinguished by two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. One main jet, two hose reels, thermal imaging camera and breaking in gear was used.

"Keeping our communities safe."

The crew attended the fire on Friday, October 20.