Put on your boots and walk to help King’s Mill Hospital’s scanner appeal

A hospital governor is putting on his boots and walking 30-miles from Newark to Sutton to raise money for a pioneering scanner– and the public are being asked to join him.

Keith Wallace, 64, a governor for King’s Mill Hospital is hoping to raise more than £2,000, on his walk, visiting all three of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals, from Newark Hospital, to Mansfield Community Hospital before finishing at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The money will go to fund a new gamma scanner with CT scanning technology for the nuclear medicine department at the hospital which costs £550,000. It will enable more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans.

Keith who will be walking on July 5, which marks the 70th birthday of the NHS said: “I’m also inviting the public to get involved, walk with me and gather their own sponsorship for this really important appeal. By separating the walk into three sections 10-miles each, it means it is suitable for all abilities and it would be fantastic seeing people walking alongside me for our local hospital, even if for just some of the way. The new gamma scanner will allow the doctors and nurses to not only save more lives but also improve the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in the mid-Notts area.”

To sponsor Keith visit https://bit.ly/2LWmIX3 If you would like to take part in the walk, you can contact the hospital’s on 01623 676011.

The route will start at Newark Hospital around 7am on Thursday, July 5, and finish at around 7pm at King’s Mill Hospital. It is 29 miles in total, but has been split into three sections of around 10 miles each. The first section is from Newark Hospital to Southwell. The second section is from Southwell to Rainworth. The final section is from Rainworth to King’s Mill Hospital. The final section goes through Mansfield town centre so even walkers who cannot do 10 miles can take part by joining at the marketplace to finish the walk. The route is along pavements and pathways with a couple of field crossings.