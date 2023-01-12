Pupils visit Mansfield Council on school trip to gain insight into democracy

The eight Year 5 and 6 pupils, members of Oak Tree Primary School’s parliament, met Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who discussed the role and what the children would do if elected.

Coun Paul Henshaw, member for Oak Tree, then shared insight into the role of councillor and the history surrounding the council’s coat of arms, before the council’s elections manager discussed what an election is and how the vote is run every four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Civic Centre activity concluded with the children meeting the council’s community safety officers, who discussed their role in keeping residents on the estate safe and how they can make a difference in their community.

Pupils from Oak Tree Primary visited Mansfield District Council to gain more insight in to local government in the district.

Mr Abrahams said: “Having these visits are really important because we want to get young people involved in democracy.

“With these sessions, we have been able to show the children how they can get involved in their communities and demonstrate that by being a councillor, they really can change people’s lives for the benefit of their friends, family, nearest and dearest in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit, the children had the chance to sit in the council chamber to inform their fellow classmates what they would do in Mansfield if they became mayor – suggestions included building more hospitals and water fountains to encouraging more people to vote and making medicine cheaper – followed by a tour of regalia the council has on display and the mayor’s office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Cumberlidge, school headteacher, said: “We had a brilliant opportunity to bring eight of our students here from our school parliament to learn a little bit more about the political process.

“We also had the chance to speak to Coun Henshaw and Mr Abrahams about how people can get into politics and the importance of voting and good choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic morning and I look forward to going back to school and finding out what comes next with our children learning about democracy.”Coun Henshaw said: “Hopefully, they will take some of the information they have learnt today away with them and understand more about how local government works in Mansfield.