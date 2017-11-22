Pupils unveil playground memory bench at Berry Hill Primary School

Pupils at Berry Hill Primary School unveiled a new memory bench in time for Remembrance day.

The school has been supported by a grant from the Nottinghamshire County Council Community commemoration fund to install the tree seat in the playground of the Black Scotch Lane school.

A plaque has been placed on the seat as a sign of respect to local people who lost their lives in the Great War.

Head teacher Susan Brown said: “Our new memory bench looks very grand and will be a reminder to the children about the local people who sacrificed their lives.

“The community commemoration funding from Nottinghamshire County Council has helped us create a lasting memorial on our school site. It will support our connections to the Royal British Legion and raising money for the Poppy Appeal for years to come.”

Year four children held a two-minute silence next to the bench on Friday November 10 at 11am and read out a series of poems that they had written.