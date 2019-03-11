Public asked to be vigilant as another emanciated horse dies after being dumped near Kirkby

A vet has warned that the problem of horses being dumped in the area is not going away.

The warning comes as four more horses have been dumped in the last week around Pinxton Lane Kirkby, with one sadly having to be put to sleep.

Janice Dixon, a vet with charity Help for Horses, has been assisting the members of the public who have found the horses.

The first horse was a colt, which was found on Thursday March 14, in a field on Pinxton Lane.

Janice said: "The lady involved had a rough time with the guys [who dumped the horse], and she ended up calling the police, but they were using false registration plates so again they get away with it.

"It’s the same group of guys every time."

The colt is in ill health, and is being cared for by Janice and her team at Help for Horses.

Three more horses were then found last night (March 10) left in a padlocked field.

One was so emaciated it had to be put to sleep.

Janice, who is also a director at Rainworth vets Mcphersons said: "These people are despicable individuals who treat animals appallingly and just railroad over everyone.

"I hope one day they get banned from keeping animals for life."

If you have any information, please contact Notts police on 101.