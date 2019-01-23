Protest sees heaps of waste dumped at Mansfield Civic Centre

Heaps of waste has been dumped in the steps of Mansfield Civic Centre in a protest over waste collection.

Councillor Sid Walker emptied an entire general waste bin outside one of the main entrances to the council building off Chesterfield Road South today, Wednesday, January 23, after binmen refused to empty one of his constituents bins who lives on The Mount, Forest Town.

The piles of rubbish

Coun Walker said: "My constituent, a young lad, told me his bin had been left and it was open maybe two inches and there was nothing in it and they wouldn't take.

"It is the devil in the deep blue sea - we have got to get something sorted out."

The bin was meant to be collected on Monday, January 21, and Coun Walker who has been a councillor for the last four years has said more and more of his constituents are coming to him with bin problems.

He said: "It is getting worse.

Councillor Walker with the rubbish

"I am not calling the bin men they get told what to do, so they have to do as they are told.

"You cant blame them if they don't take it because they get into trouble if they do.

"I have left it with the powers at be so lets see what happens in this next week or so."

Coun Walker claimed the decision to not dispose of opened bins was made by council officers and not by elected councillors.

He has also claimed that general waste bins which are emptied fortnightly are to be reduced in size, which he said again was not a decision made by elected councillors.

He also said residents could be charged extra to have a larger bin.

He said: "The bins are overflowing now - what are they going to be like with smaller bins.

"Why should you pay for a bigger bin when you already had one - just another cost going on - something has to be done about it.

"Giving them a smaller bin may last a week, maybe more, but not two weeks.

"So bins are going to be over flowing when the binmen come and then they won't take it."

Mansfield District Council have been contacted for a response.