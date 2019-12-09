Prolific north Derbyshire fly-tipper jailed for running 'huge' fraudulent waste company

A prolific north Derbyshire fly-tipper has been jailed for operating a ‘huge’ fraudulent waste disposal business across the area.

Horace Piggott, of Killamarsh, was given a two-year prison sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to multiple waste offences and fraud.

Rubbish dumped by Horace Piggott on Bentinck Road in Shuttlewood, Bolsover.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s environmental enforcement team carried out investigations alongside Rotherham Borough Council which revealed the scale of Piggott’s fraudulent business.

The offences occurred over multiple counties, for many years.

Piggott distributed leaflets in the Sheffield and Rotherham areas advertising a waste collection service under a false name and address.

rubbish dumpoed on Bentinck Road in Shuttlewood, Bolsover.

The waste was then collected and dumped at multiple sites across Sheffield, Rotherham and Bolsover.

Homeowners who initially believed they were dealing with a legitimate business, which was properly authorised to deal with waste, were in reality, being subject to a fraudulent, illegal waste operation.

Council officers retrieved evidence from the waste, obtained CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses proving that Piggott was responsible.

In addition to the prison sentence, Piggott received a 10-year criminal behaviour order making it a further offence for him to be involved in any waste activities, and further vehicles were seized from him linked to recent fly tipping.

Horace Piggott’s son, Deano Piggott, was given a 12-month community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation activity and 120 hours unpaid work, also for fly-tipping offences.

Joanna Galvin was also sentenced to eight months imprisonment, which was suspended for 12 months with up to 15 days rehabilitation activity and 80 hours’ unpaid work for money laundering directly linked to the waste offences.

Councillor Martin Thacker, leader of NEDDC, said: “Fly-tipping is an offence which affects areas all over the country. NEDDC takes this very seriously, as it is a blight on the countryside, a dangerous hazard and costs tax payers money. We will not tolerate such acts.”

Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for street scene and environmental health, Councillor Deborah Watson, said: “This was not a single occurrence, but rather an organised operation of fly tipping which continued over a number of years.”