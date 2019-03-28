Private company set to take over Hucknall GP practise

A private company has been awarded the contract to run a Hucknall GP practise after doctors gave notice in December.

GPs at Whyburn Medical Practice on Curtis Street told Nottingham North and East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) they intended to hand back the contract for providing GP services to around 12,000 patients, saying their current position is ‘untenable’.

Primary Integrated Community Services (PICS) Ltd has been awarded a contract to run the practice from June 1.

A spokesperson for the CCG said: “The practice’s registered patients do not need to take any action, and will be able to continue accessing services and appointments as normal.

“Following a rigorous procurement process to find a new provider, the CCG evaluated the bids received and selected PICS as best placed to deliver the contract.”

PICS was established in 2013 as “a provider of local health services, owned and delivered by local clinicians.”

Dr James Hopkinson, Clinical Lead at the CCG said: “PICS have an excellent reputation for delivering high quality primary care services in Greater Nottingham. We’re confident that they will sustain safe, high quality care services at Whyburn.

“The new contract will offer patients a continuity of service and I’d like to reassure them that they do not need to do anything, the service will continue from Whyburn as normal.

Dr Adam Connor from PICS says: We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract and look forward to providing high quality care, safeguarding services and supporting people in Hucknall”.

Patients who have any questions can contact the CCG’s Patient Experience Team on 0115 883 9570 or email: ncccg.patientexperience@nhs.net.

In December, the GP partners at Whyburn cited increasing property costs, workloads and a failure to recruit new GPs and clinicians, and stated that their current position is ‘untenable’.

According to the company’s annual report, PICS has increased from employing less than 20 people in 2013 to now employing over 100 staff with an annual turnover of more than £5 million.

This week, Rachael Rees, head of primary care at the CCG, told a meeting of Hucknall’s Reach Out Residents Group that the NHS would not have allowed the practice to close down.

She added that the doctors at the practice would be given the choice of staying there.