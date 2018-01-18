Primary school 'requires improvements,' says Ofsted inspectors.

A Mansfield Woodhouse primary school has been found to require improvements during its first inspection as an academy.

The Bramble Academy, has only scored as good in its Early years provisions.

The education watchdog visited the school on Oxclose Lane in December last year found that 'not enough emphasis is placed upon teaching pupils about others beyond the school community.'

The school joined the Evolve Trust in January 2015 and was formerly known as Robin Hood Primary and Nursery School.

The lead inspector in the case, Viv McTiffen, found the school leaders, governors and academy trust leaders are making improvements but they have not yet led to consistently good teaching, learning and attendance.

She said: "The guidance leaders give to teachers does not help them precisely enough to improve the teaching for specific groups of pupils.

"The curriculum is not fully effective in helping pupils to understand those from backgrounds different to their own.

"Pupils do not achieve as highly as they should because they do not make consistently good progress."

She found that the teachers are improving the quality of teaching and are well supported by the trust.

She said: "Pastoral care helps those pupils who need support in their emotional and personal development. Pupils said they feel safe. They respond well to the improvements leaders have made to ensure positive behaviour."