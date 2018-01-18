Primary school moved out of 'special measures' but 'requires improvements,' says Ofsted inspectors.

A Mansfield Woodhouse primary school has been moved out of special measures.

The Bramble Academy, scored as 'good' in its Early years provisions but was found to 'require improvements' during its first inspection as an academy.

The education watchdog visited the school on Oxclose Lane in December last year found that 'not enough emphasis is placed upon teaching pupils about others beyond the school community.'

The school joined the Evolve Trust in January 2015 and was formerly known as Robin Hood Primary and Nursery School.

Mr Simon Sharp who became headteacher at the school in September 2016, has said they have a 'robust action plan' to take the school to an overall 'good' Ofsed Grade.

Mr Sharp said: “We have had strong support from The Evolve Trust Leadership Team over the last 18 months and taking the Ofsted feedback we have a robust action plan in place to take the academy to the next level which would be an overall ‘Good’ Ofsted grade.

"I am especially happy that our Early Years Foundation Stage has been graded as ‘good’- this is well deserved for our Early years team who work incredibly hard and plan a fantastic curriculum to ensure that their children are ready for Year One”

The lead inspector in the case, Viv McTiffen, found the school leaders, governors and academy trust leaders are making improvements but they have not yet led to consistently good teaching, learning and attendance.

She said: "The guidance leaders give to teachers does not help them precisely enough to improve the teaching for specific groups of pupils.

"The curriculum is not fully effective in helping pupils to understand those from backgrounds different to their own.

"Pupils do not achieve as highly as they should because they do not make consistently good progress."

She found that the teachers are improving the quality of teaching and are well supported by the trust.

She said: "Pastoral care helps those pupils who need support in their emotional and personal development. Pupils said they feel safe. They respond well to the improvements leaders have made to ensure positive behaviour."



Mrs Claire- Marie Cuthbert CEO of The Evolve Trust said “ Whilst we still have a long way to go I am proud to show off the progress the academy has made. I am pleased that

Inspectors have recognised the improvements made in behaviour, pastoral support for children and the way that we have made improvements to teaching and learning. I am also

delighted with the recognition that has been given to our Teaching Assistants for the brilliant work they do with our children”