Pregnant mum pressured by violent ex into toothbrush thefts in Mansfield

A pregnant mum-of-four was pressured into stealing electric toothbrushes from Boots in Mansfield by a violent ex-partner, a court heard.

Emily Eastwood approached the manager of the store on St Peter’s Retail Park asking for a refund for one £100 toothbrush, on February 17.

The manager checked CCTV and saw her take two of the brushes, but Eastwood had left the store and went to her car with two of her children.

The manager retrieved one toothbrush, but Eastwood drove off, said prosecutor Robert Carr, and police stopped her on Derby Road, where the second toothbrush was found.

She was last in court in connection with a community order, in September 2018, and her last shoplifting offence was committed in Derby, in April 2017.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Eastwood, who is five months pregnant, was pressured by her ex-partner for money, and there was a history of domestic abuse in the relationship.

“She says “I know I have a bad record,” but the reason behind the offending is the relationship she is in,” Ms Pursglove said.

“Hopefully the assistance from the probation service will help her. It’s clear she needs a break from the ex-partner.”

Eastwood, 34, of Brittain Road, Hersham, Surrey, admitted the theft when she appeared at Mansfield Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.

She was fined £80, with £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge, which will be added to the £7,085 which she owes to the court, and deducted from benefits.

