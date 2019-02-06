Praise from government as school hits top 3% in England for progress

Government ministers have written a letter of praise to the Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy after it hit the top three per cent of schools in England for progress.

The letter, sent to head teacher Anne Ingle, is signed by the Secretary of State for Education, Damian Hinds, and the Minister of State for School Standards, Nick Gibb.

It reads: “We would like to congratulate you, your staff and your pupils on the very high level of progress demonstrated in reading, writing and mathematics key stage two assessments last year.

“Thankyou for producing such high standards through your hard work and professionalism.”

The news of the academy’s improved scores comes only a short time after it was ranked the sixth highest performing school in Nottinghamshire in tables measuring SATs results, attainment and progress. It has also been rated ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted report.

Mrs Ingle said: “The last 12 months have been amazing. We are incredibly proud of this new achievement because the whole school has been striving to be the best in the world!

“It is such a welcome boost to the work that we will continue to carry out.

“Our curriculum is based around putting children first. We want to ensure every child reaches their full potential,”

The Crompton Road academy is run by the Flying High Partnership, whose chief executive officer, Chris Wheatley, said: “This is fantastic news for the academy and the community it serves.

“The rate of progress is a clear indicator of the outstanding work the staff have put in. The Bilsthorpe area has a school it can be proud of.”