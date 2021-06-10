Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after 'high voltage incident' in Mansfield
Nearly a thousand homes across Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town were left without power due to a high voltage incident in the area on Thursday morning.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 7:57 am
Western Power Distribution confirmed that more than 900 properties had been affected by the power cut – which was first reported shortly before 6am.
Power was eventually restored at around 7.30am and a WPD spokesman apologised for ‘any incovenience’ caused by the outage.
In a tweet, a spokesperson said: "We're pleased to say that all power supplies to #Mansfield #NG19 area are restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the #powercut.”