Post office manager refuses to let masked robbery affect her business

The owner of an Ashfield post office has vowed it will be business as usual after a masked robber carried out a terrifying raid.

The man took a large amount of cigarettes after threatening a shop worker with a crowbar in the robbery in Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Menjit Chatha, who has owned thepost office for nine years, said: “The assistant was shaken up a bit but thankfuly she is OK. It was a tall guy and he was all covered up.

“People just want to get easy money - they are just desperate.

“This is part of life now, we have to face these people. You can’t let them win you have to carry on as normal.”

After the raid at 6.40am on Wednesday January 3 the man ran off.

He was described as white and wearing a face covering and a dark-coloured hooded top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 92 of 3 January 2018.

The raid is just weeks after similar robbery in Selston. A man wearing a face covering threatened the shopkeeper with a large knife before escaping with a small amount of cash from the till at the shop in Lindley Street, Selston, at around 1.30pm on Monday December 18. It is believed he was dropped off by a grey Toyota Yaris and then picked up by the same car, which had false number plates.