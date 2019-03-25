Porn rule changes may make it more attractive to children, warns Mansfield counsellor

A Mansfield counsellor says new porn rules may drive adult material underground - making it more attractive to youngsters.

X-rated websites will be automatically blocked by all internet providers on April 1, with users having to verify their age before they can proceed.

Users will be automatically blocked from using free sites like PornHub and YouPorn, unless they can prove their age.

This automatic block, introduced under the Digital Economy Act 2017, is being put in place in an attempt to prevent children from seeing inappropriate content.

Jason Hanson of Jason Hanson Counselling based in Forest Town, believes there are arguments both for and against the ban.

He said: "​Perhaps a good way of looking at this is by comparing it to other things such as drugs.

"The argument is that part of the attraction to many things is that they are taboo and sometimes people will form sub-cultures. Most addicts will ordinarily find a way to fulfil that addiction, and there is an argument that putting another hurdle in the way may merely delay rather than prevent.

"However we must not assume all people who view content of this nature are addicts.

Jason, who also teaches A-level sociology and politics at Vision West Nottinghamshire College, adds that many people who access adult material online will do so in moderation - but there is a risk of becoming addicted.

"The main consideration is, many people who will view pornography will do so in moderation and it will have little impact on their everyday lives." He added

"Those who may have predispositions to addiction who may experience further challenge, but that could be anything and is not just restricted to pornography."

"​More importantly, this throws up the argument of whether we should better educate children in areas such as this.

"There are two schools of thought here; one which promotes education and one which promotes restriction. People can be affected by things they are exposed to if they do not have the opportunity to explore and discuss the impact of what they have seen.

"There is an argument that it's not the exposure which causes the damage, but the fact children are left to explore, interpret and understand these things which arguably their minds are not equipped to do due to their levels of maturity and development. Again however, you could argue this may be more down to the actual individual you are dealing with."

Jason has recently opened his new base for his practice at home in Forest Town, and is also in the process of co-writing a new book about the domestic abuse of men, which should be published later in 2019.

