Popular Sutton pub calls time at the bar

It's a difficult time for the pubs trade, with 18 pubs across the country closing each week.

For one Sutton landlord and landlady, sadly, it's time at the bar.

The Miners Arms, on Stoneyford Road, Sutton, was taken over by Gabriella Pearson-Day,35, who is originally from Mansfield, her husband Jon Pearson,35, and mother Maureen Day,70, in 2017.

However, the family announced the closure of the pub on January 18, saying: " After a lot of deliberation we have come to the unfortunate decision that The Miners Arms will be permanently closed after our last day of trading on Sunday 27th January.

"We'd like to thank everyone that has supported us over the last 18months, it really has meant a lot."

The Miners Arms was renovated into a cosy 1920s themed bar, including a 12 metre by three metre mural of a 1920s dance scene, painted by Gabriella.

Gabriella also decorated the stairs with flying birds and butterflies, the beer garden wall has a wildlife scene, and even the toilet doors have 1920’s inspired paintings.

Gabriella said: "We have really enjoyed our time at the Miners Arms, but we have had to close for personal reasons.

"We will really miss the pub, but for us, it is just not feasible to remain open.

"We moved in here in 2013, and the building needed a lot of work done, so we renovated it.

"We own the property so we will stay here for now, but we have decided it is not possible to continue running the pub.

"We might have a farewell party on Saturday 26 January, with some special offers. "

On the Miners Arms Facebook page, many customers expressed their dismay at the closure.

One said: "So sorry to hear this. Gabby and Jon, you have put so much into making the pub such a marvelous place but I know how much hard work is required to keep it going. I wish you both all the best for whatever you do next."

Another added: "We've had the best times at your 20s new years eve, comedy night and Elvis tribute, not to mention your unique party venue for our daughters 30th birthday celebrations. We will miss your friendly welcome, beautiful and relaxing surroundings."