Popular Southwell Ploughing Match and Show offers glimpse of rural life

Thousands are expected to descend on Thoresby Park on Saturday for the largest one-day agricultural show in the county.

The Southwell Ploughing Match and Show, which dates back to 1855, is hailed as a family day out to enjoy all the traditions of rural life.

All sectors of agriculture are represented, from horse ploughing and exhibitions of livestock to a farmers’ market and a sheep show.

Other attractions include tractor and trailer rides, show jumping, a dog show, a falconry display, steam engines, rural craft and more than 100 trade stands, where you can buy everything from garden plants to children’s toys.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The show suits all tastes. It is run by an excellent committee of local business people and rural enthusiasts who work tirelessly to ensure it’s a success.”

The show has gone from strength to strength since 2001 when it had to be cancelled because of the foot and mouth outbreak.

The number of entries on the ploughing fields, in the show rings and in the domestic and horticultural produce section has increased. More than 100 trophies are also up for grabs.

Advance tickets, priced £8, are still available online. Admission is free for U14s.