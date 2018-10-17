Popular shops celebrate 50 years in Sutton town centre

Two popular shops that have been staples of Sutton town centre for generations are celebrating their 50th anniversaries.

Florist’s The Rose Bower and appliance store Jim Grice Ltd have been trading successfully on Outram Street for half a century.

Past and present staff at Jim Grice Ltd celebrate the 50th anniversary.

To mark their milestones, Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, heaped praise on the two businesses for the way they have thrived in this era of out-of-town superstores.

“To see local businesses like this hold their own against the bigger retailers shows how much the residents of Ashfield support independent shops.

“We want shops like this to continue to prosper, attracting people to our high streets. Supporting local businesses is vital for our town centres and the people who live and work here.

“It goes to show that hard work and a determination to succeed pays off. Hopefully, The Rose Bower and Jim Grice will remain fundamental parts of Sutton’s high street for many years to come.”

To mark its anniversary, Jim Grice held a party for current and former members of staff and set up a window display featuring past and present products sold in the award-winning shop, which is currently managed by Helen Grice.

The business was founded when Jim Grice himself sold three reconditioned washing-machines. Now it has service contracts with Domestic and General, a repair and maintenance workshop and has expanded online.

The Rose Bower started in the old Marsden’s grocery store and has diversified over the years to sell balloons, chocolates and wine alongside its beautiful flowers.

Owner Ellen Gent said the 50th anniversary was “a huge achievement we are very proud of” and thanked “all the customers who have helped us to flourish since 1968”.