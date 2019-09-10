Popular Mansfield park playground to close this week

Vital repair works at Berry Hill Park’s playground are to begin later this week, Mansfield District Council has announced.

The authority officially took over the upkeep of Berry Hill Park in July after months of uncertainty, setting aside about £211,000 for the next three years to conduct essential work to the much-loved site.

Berry Hill Park playground.

And from tomorrow, September 11, until Friday, the playground will be closed while paint work and repairs take place.

A spokesman for the council said: “We’re pleased to announce that repair work is set to begin at the Berry Hill Park play area. This means that the playground will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week.

“All the equipment will be painted and there will be essential safety work and repairs carried out to the play equipment and the surfacing of the play area.”