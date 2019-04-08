Popular Mansfield cafe closes after ten years due to owners' health issues

Mansfield coffee lovers are mourning the loss of popular cafe, Ten Green Bottles, which closed its doors on March 31.

Ten Green Bottles coffee lounge was first established in 2009 by Rachel French, a keen coffee enthusiast and connoisseur.

Rachel wanted to give customers “a real coffee experience”, and she successfully mixed passion and coffee expertise with a warm, welcoming environment and a mouth-watering menu.

The cafe went from strength to strength, relocating to the corner of West Gate and Regent Street in 2015, to provide more seats for people to enjoy a cuppa and a slice of cake.

The cafe also has a branch in Retford, and it is not known if this is also set to close.

Rachel said: "I would like to thank our customers, and also Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council for their support over the years."

A note in the window of the Mansfield branch said: "Ten Green Bottles has traded for ten years.

"My intention was to provide Mansfield with a first class venue, with stylish decor and conveniences, providing waitress table service, with quality food and drink, by staff with meaningful jobs and wages.

"As is confirmed by the people of Mansfield, who have voted us number one place to grab a cuppa.

"At times, this business has had its challenges, which is affecting my health, so sadly the business will have to close.

"I thank my staff and regular customers for their support, who I will miss terribly.

"I also thank Mansfield District Council, who have been very supporting during this period."

Nikki Rolls, chief executive at Mansfield BID said: "It is a shame to see such a much-loved the business close, but the owner has now taken semi-retirement. We understand there has already been a lot of interest in the premises, which are in such a wonderful location in the town centre."