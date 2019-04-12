Popular Kirkby florist to close shop

The owner of a popular florists shop in the heart of Kirkby has announced its closure.

Owner Kayley Day grew her floristry business from a small market stall into an established shop.

Kayley announced the closure on social media, but did not state the reasons why.

The statement said: "To all customers, I'd like to inform you all that I am having to close my business due to circumstances out of my control as from the first of May 2019.

"After consulting with my accountant and trying various ways to find a solution it is with regret that at this present time, unfortunately there is no way forward.

"I shall be honouring all my outstanding orders and continuing with funeral work/plant stalls and fairs.

"Please contact me if needed on my usual number or Facebook.

"Thank you for all your custom and support."

Well wishers on social media praised Kayley's beautiful flower arrangements, as well as the service provided by Bowkays.

One commented: "You did my wedding bouquets and button holes only last month and they were fantastic, everyone commented on how gorgeous they looked. You're a lovely lady and your shop will be missed."

Another added: "So sorry Kayley, but I am sure that you will rise again, you are a exceptional florist and a lovely lady."