Popular Kirkby fish and chip shop celebrates ten year anniversary

The Jolly Fryer on Low Moor Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, has built up a loyal customer base, thanks to the hard work of owner Theo Tsioias and his family.

And at the event to celebrate ten years since Theo took over the business, customers had nothing but praise for the Jolly Fryer.

With the shop adorned with balloons and cupcakes, along with a realistic fish and chip cake, the queue was out of the door by the time the Jolly Fryer opened.

Customers waiting for their dinner spoke highly of Theo and his family, saying that he was the reason they went there so often.

Amy Mumford, who brought her son, Jacob, 10, to the Jolly Fryer said: “My son’s severely autistic and he loves the chips here, and Theo’s lovely.”

Theo said: “I love the Jolly Fryer, It’s my baby. I love meeting and greeting customers, and watching their families grow up.

“I have eight members of staff working here, and I got my passion through my dad who had a fish and chip shop. He always said look after your customers and they will look after you.

“I’m so passionate about what I do, and The Jolly Fryer is really family oriented, my family and our customers are like one big happy family. It’s really nice to know everyone and everyone knows us!

Alex Sloan, a customer said: “I’ve been coming here for years, Theo’s just such a nice person, there’s a good atmosphere in here and they do the best chips!”

Theo and his family have seen the business go from strength to strength, and renovated the shop two years ago, to extend it.

Christina Tsiolas, Theo’s wife said: “We needed more room for customers and a bigger range as well. We have renovated the shop to include the store room. which used to be outside.”

Another customer, Suzanne said: “I’ve tried all the chip shops in Mansfield and I come all the way out here because it’s the best, I’ve been coming here five years now.”

Amanda Davies, who is a childminder in Kirkby said: “All the children call Theo Mr Jolly, and he always makes people feel welcome. He makes sure to know all of his customers names and he’s got time for all the kids!”

The Jolly Fryer is open and celebrating until 10.30pm, so make sure you pop down for some fresh fish and chips, and say hi to Theo and his team.

