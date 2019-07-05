Popular Engraving and Trophy supplier to close after 28 years

The owners of a Glapwell engraving company will be closing its doors for the final time

Robert "Shonna" Bruce and Denise Bruce, owners of Glascroft Engraving Service on the High street, Warsop have decided to retire after almost 30 years.

The business was established in 1991 and has supplied various teams.schools and organisations with trophies and medals and key cutting ,watch strap fitting / alterations and battery replacement.

Customers have ranged from residents of Warsop, Nottinghamshire and as far afield as Blackpool.

Robert and Denise said they have thoroughly enjoyed their time and after a very busy year decided now is the right time to shut up shop.

Mr Bruce, said: I have always worked and was a miner, but had a passion for drawing, my wife bought me a engraving set and that was what set it off, at first engraving glass was a hobby but them the wife and I decided to turn it into a business.

"We spoke to people about what they wanted, and a lot of people mentioned trophies and we had enough money saved up and that's how the journey began.

"We have seen kids grow into adults who are now bringing their kids with them to the shop, customers have turned into friends and when we broke the news to them a lot of them were nearly in tears

"Over the years we have tried to look after people, offer discounts if possible and really enjoyed our time in Warsop, even though we don't live in Warsop we were accepted as one of their own from when we first opened all those years ago and have made some excellent friends.

"Now is the right time to retire for us, we have two children and six grand-children and feel we should be spending more time with them, the family is already planning a holiday abroad!

"There was a lot of interest in the business from Warsop residents to purchase the business, but due to lack of finances and the current economic climate its difficult to do so however Warsop Computers will be taking over key cutting shortly so there are some services that are being supplied by other businesses"

"The comments and feedback along with the flowers and gifts we have received have been overwhelming We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their custom & friendship over the years.