Poppy Appeal launched in Mansfield - How much did the town raise in a year?

A flurry of poppies has made its way to Mansfield as the town gears up to mark the centenary of the First World War.

The Poppy Appeal has been launched in Mansfield to remember those who have been injured or lost their lives in wars and to also help military personnel to this day.

Kelly Wilson Parkes and Catherine Elizabeth next to the assembly line for the poppy display.

Since last November Mansfield has brought in a staggering £ 76,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Michael Beresford, is the poppy appeal officer for Mansfield’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

The 66-year-old from Mansfield said: “Mansfield is not renowned as a rich place but it never fails to amaze me that people can be so generous.

“You give a pound and that pound goes towards members of the armed forces, their partners and children. It can go towards many things including helping to get them into work or accommodation.

“Military personnel are still dying so our appeal doesn’t end at the end of November, people still need help, dying in war and taking their lives, they still do it and it is such a shame.

“I would love to believe we didn’t need to do this anymore but we do.”

So far more than £1,800 has been raised for the Legion this week as residents gathered to tie knitted and crochet poppies onto a camouflage netting which will be hung on the Old Town Hall as part of the Remembrance Day People’s Poppies display.

Damian Bennett, aged 30, from Mansfield was helping to tie on the poppies.

He said: “It’s looking really nice - you can tell how much effort has gone into making the poppies.

“It is nice to see that people still think about what happened 100-years on.”

The display will be installed during the week prior to Remembrance Sunday on November 11.

You can now pick up your poppy from the Legion’s shop on Regent Street, Mansfield.

Mr Beresford gave advise on how to wear your poppy he said: “It is usually warn on your left lapel, there is no particular way to dress the leaf - if you want to wear it you wear it how you want to.

“There are no hard and fast rules.

“Just show your support.”

The legion is also asking for people to volunteer to sell the poppies.

To volunteer visit the shop on Regent Street or ring 08088 828 080.