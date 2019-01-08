Poor rating a ‘huge blow’ to Sutton teachers

A Sutton headteacher has been left “fiercely disappointed” after her school was ordered to improve by education inspectors.

Tracey Riley, co-headteacher at Priestsic Primary and Nursery School, Priestsic Road, Sutton, said the report from education watchdog Ofsted is not a “true reflection” of the school.

However, alongside Sarah Stamp, fellow co-headteacher – between them they have almost 50 years of experience at the school –they are “already addressing areas to further improve” after the school was rated as requires improvement.

Mrs Riley said: “Our staff work very hard and we don’t believe the judgement is a full reflection.

“The criteria for Ofsted keeps changing, and it keeps changing its goalposts.

“As a co-headteacher with Mrs Stamp, we have had two successful reports already, so the recent inspection is a huge blow.”

In the report, inspector Phil Garnham said the quality of teaching has been “inconsistent”.

He also noted that expectations of the quality and quantity of pupils’ work was inconsistent and that leaders’ plans for improvement are not strategic enough to help drive more rapid improvements.

Mr Garnham said the quality of teaching is improving and pupils feel the school is a friendly and safeplace to be.

Mrs Riley said she is addressing progress in vulnerable pupils and has set up a plan with Nottinghamshire County Council.

She said she was also glad Ofsted said staff have a “strong relationship” with students and there are some elements of outstanding teaching in Years 2 and 6.

The school was previously rated good by Ofsted in 2014.