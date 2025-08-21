Work underway on new industrial units at Bennerley for start-ups and SMEs

Broxtowe Council and Harworth Group plc have announced that work has started on construction of 13,680 sq ft of industrial and logistics (I&L) employment space designed for start-ups and SMEs at Bennerley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is funded by Kimberley Means Business, a funding facility from the UK Government.

Harworth will deliver five I&L units across two buildings, on behalf of the council, under a forward funding agreement.

The appointed design and build contractor is Britcon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is underway on a new industrial development site at Bennerley. Photo: Broxtowe Council Facebook

The occasion was marked at a recent ground-breaking ceremony, attended by members of the Harworth team alongside members and officers of Broxtowe Council and Kimberley Council.

The project received planning permission in February and the buildings are due to complete in 2026, with BREEAM ‘very good’ accreditation, as well as meeting the council’s biodiversity net gain requirements.

The site sits next to the Grade II-listed Bennerley Viaduct, an iconic landmark standing above the River Erewash and the project will benefit that too.

Additional amenities will include the creation of a new access road, serving both the employment scheme and the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct visitor centre, alongside landscaping to improve connectivity for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists from Shilo Way into the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The employment units form part of the wider transformation of the former Bennerley Coal Disposal Point and surrounding land, with the potential to deliver up to 1.8m sq ft of employment space, when complete, creating around 1,000 full-time equivalent jobs once fully operational.

Stuart Ashton, head of strategic planning at Harworth Group, commented: “The creation of these five units will provide much needed employment space for start-ups and SMEs, supporting early-stage business growth in the area.

"This marks an important milestone in the transformation of Bennerley, with our vision for the wider site focused around creating space that supports local employment opportunities and economic growth, whilst also benefiting the local environment.

"We look forward to continuing to develop our plans for the site in the months ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), Broxtowe Council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, added: “I’m delighted to be able to get construction underway for these new business units as part of the Kimberley Means Business project. Providing spaces for local start-ups to establish themselves and existing SMEs to grow and develop.

"The units will help to drive economic growth in the area.

"Together with the new Bennerley Viaduct visitor centre, due to be completed in September, these new developments will create a new economic hub in the north of the borough.”

Matt Searston, commercial director at Britcon, added: “We are excited to have been awarded this contract and to be starting construction of this project at the Bennerley development, continuing our successful collaborative relationship with Harworth Group.

"This important strategic site presents a fantastic opportunity to deliver high-quality, sustainable employment space that will support long-term local employment and economic growth.

"Our focus is always on maximising opportunities for local employment and regional suppliers.

"We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to bring this important development to life.”