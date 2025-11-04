Woman hopes to open new dog-grooming salon -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A new one-to-one dog-grooming service could soon be launched in Mansfield, according to the latest batch of planning applications.

Jennifer Abbott has submitted to Mansfield District Council a proposal to convert a garage at her home on Little Barn Lane into a grooming salon.

The house sits on a corner plot, and Mrs Abbott insists the change of use would not cause any disruption or adverse noise for neighbours.

In a statement accompanying her application, she explains: “The garage was sectioned into two parts via a brick wall before we bought the property in 2020.

The new dog-grooming salon is proposed for what is currently a garage at a property on Little Barn Lane in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: doghealth.com)

"The back section is the one we are looking for approval for. We believe it was used as a laundry room by the previous owner because there is an electricity supply and water with drainage already installed.”

The salon would open on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm, with sessions by appointment only. The aim would be to see two to three dogs per day, with 30 to 60 minutes between each appointment.

Parking for customers picking up and dropping off their pets would be on the property’s existing driveway, where there are two spaces.

"Any equipment used within the salon would be of low decibel due to being used on animals that are sensitive to sound,” says Mrs Abbott.

"Therefore, any noise from the salon would be kept to a low voltage, with no disturbance to any surrounding neighbours.

"I have taken the opportunity to discuss the plan with neighbours. To date, I have had no-one come forward with any concerns.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24).

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

162 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – two-storey rear extension.

Plot 6, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town – extraction and export of mineral (silica sand) and associated earthworks, enabling development of new aerated concrete-block production facility with increased yard space. This application, by Mansfield Sand Company Ltd, is being dealt with predominantly by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Barn Owl Close, Warsop – work to tree within conservation area.

14 Dean Close, Mansfield – single-storey side extension and second storey side extension.

104 Hall Street, Mansfield – first-floor side extension over existing garage.

Ellesmere House, 5 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town – remodel existing property, with extension at rear.

