Who is in the running to be Mansfield’s next mayor?

Battle lines have been drawn and wannabe politicians are hitting the streets in the countdown to what is sure to be a hotly-contested mayoral election.

The make-up of Mansfield District Council could drastically change when the full council goes to the polls, with 36 positions for councillors and the mayor set to be decided by the electorate.

Mansfield Civic Centre.

Unlike other areas, Mansfield and District also has a directly elected executive mayor, with mayor Kate Allsop’s four-year term coming to an end.

Mansfield District Council has been controlled by the Mansfield Independent Forum since May 2002.

The forum has 16 sitting councillors and the mayor, while Labour has 17, the Conservatives have one, and there are two Mansfield South Independents councillors.

Each council ward is under the First Past The Post voting system, while the Mayor is elected under the Second Ballot system, where the voter decides their first and second choice.

Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor.

In the election on May 2, five candidates will bid to become your next mayor, and your Chad has spoken to each of them about why they are the person for the job.

Kate Allsop, executive mayor and Mansfield Independent Forum candidate, has been the district’s mayor for four years after her election in 2015.

Speaking on why she should be re-elected, she said: “Like you I am bitterly disappointed with Westminster politicians letting us down, squabbling like children following the referendum to leave Europe.

“There seems no appetite for the MP’s, most who voted to remain, to deliver the will of the people - no wonder we’re unhappy with mainstream political parties.

George Jabbour, Conservative candidate for Mansfield mayor.

“This election is about your local services, how they are funded and the consequences of losing 95 per cent of government grant by 2019/2020 because of Conservative austerity.

“I am the only candidate with a proven track record of delivery, keeping Mansfield council’s element of council tax at no increase for nine consecutive years, yet still delivering vital services; we now share many of those to reduce costs.

“It’s only by putting people before politics I can boast four years of achievement, driven by commitment, co-operation, creativity, challenges, communication and a commercial approach to running your council.

“Don’t let MPs’ behaviours stop you having your say on how the district of Mansfield is run.

Philip Shields, independent candidate for Mansfield mayor.

“Let’s show Westminster they cannot ignore us.”

George Jabbour, the Syria-born Conservative candidate for mayor, has experience in managing public sector finances as well as a background in engineering.

He said: “Mansfield Conservatives have pledged to put more ‘pride’ into our community.

“This includes proper planning – we will implement a new vision for Mansfield, ensure that all new houses are built in the right places, secure the long-term future of our parks and return leisure services to Warsop.

“For roads and transport we will work with Mansfield’s Conservative MP Ben Bradley and the Conservative government to extend the Robin Hood line to Warsop and address the congestion on Nottingham Road.

“We will invest in Mansfield – the current administration of the council has spent tens of millions of pounds outside Mansfield in other parts of the country. We will stop this and invest locally in our town, introduce two hours free parking and support businesses.

Councillor Stephen Garner, independent candidate for Mansfield mayor.

“Dealing with drugs and anti-social behaviour, we will appoint additional Neighbourhood Wardens, secure all parks owned by the council to prevent illegal camping and clampdown on fly-tipping.

“We will bring down the allowances and expenses of the mayor and councillors to levels consistent with other districts in Nottinghamshire, saving nearly £1million over a four years.”

Philip Shields, the Warsop-born independent mayoral candidate, worked as a police officer and sat on Mansfield District Council between 2011 and 2015 - standing for mayor four years ago.

He said: “I will set up a survey as to whether Mansfield still wants an elected mayor and, if necessary, a referendum.

“Any cabinet will be made up of a member from each political party represented at council, chosen by them and not by me.

“This will make the council much more democratic and all inclusive when it comes to decision-making.

“Being mayor is not about vanity, it’s about getting out of your ivory tower, getting your hands dirty and making change happen.

“Getting our markets and town centre back on the map is a priority, and my ‘three’ hour car parking permit scheme will make visiting the town easier and convenient.

“Mansfield council tax monies will be invested in the district and not in other cities.

“I want our town centres to become places of destination and where people can go out without feeling intimidated.

“My time and commitment will be for the benefit of the whole district and I pledge to give 100 per cent of my time to the job.”

Councillor Stephen Garner, Mansfield South Independents candidate for mayor, is Mansfield-born, has been a district councillor since 2007 and serves as a county councillor.

He said: “I’m standing because so many people have asked me on the doorsteps to go for the mayor’s spot.

“If I get elected I’m going to look into having a referendum on the role of mayor because so many people tell me we don’t need one.

“I would need 4,000 signatures on a petition to trigger the referendum, which would take place on the same day as Notts County Council elections in 2021, and if it goes through I will quit my job the next day.

“I’ll also look at cutting money from the council itself, such as the executive portfolio holders and backroom staff, because you’ll see public services cut but never cuts to the council itself.

“I’m not just standing for this though, I want better waste collection, free parking in the town from 3pm and to cut back on council wards and streamline the number of candidates.

“We live in the days of funding cuts so the council needs to look at where it can save money from within, rather than cutting services that people use.”

Andy Abrahams, Labour’s candidate for mayor, is Mansfield-born and has worked as an engineer, teacher and as a civil servant.

He said: “I am a local lad from Ladybrook who has raised and educated his family in Mansfield.

“Our Labour manifesto is all about giving Mansfield a ‘fresh start’ after 16 years of managed decline.

“We will invest in our town to keep money in the local economy by using local contractors and suppliers wherever practicable.

”Affordable homes will be built in locations that need regenerating, protecting our green spaces from further out of town development.

”We will build our communities by identifying the worst areas of private substandard rented accommodation and make ‘rogue’ landlords accountable.

“We will employ more neighbourhood wardens to tackle drugs and anti-social behaviour, and make Mansfield healthy, green and clean by reinstating sports facilities in Warsop, re-energising our parks and improving our waste and recycling facilities.

”Through a new council apprenticeship scheme, we will work with schools and employers help young people secure real jobs with a future.

“I will be a hard working, committed mayor who will focus on the priorities to improve the lives of residents in Mansfield, Woodhouse and Warsop.”

Below is a full list of candidates for each electoral ward.

ABBOTT

Barry Answer - Mansfield Independent Forum

Chris Clarke - Labour

Jamie Hemmings - Conservatives

BERRY HILL

Zenko Bilas - Independent

Mark Dobb - Labour

Cathryn Fletcher - Conservatives

Andrew Tristram - Mansfield Independent Forum

BRICK KILN

Lee Browne - Mansfield Independent Forum

Terry Clay - Labour

Anna Ellis - Conservatives

Daniel Hartshorn - UKIP

BULL FARM AND PLEASLEY HILL

Ellen Colley - Mansfield Independent Forum

Peter Holder - UKIP

John Roughton - Conservatives

Sonya Ward - Labour

BROOMHILL

Marion Bradshaw - Labour

David Fell - Conservatives

Ian Sheppard - Mansfield Independent Forum

CARR BANK

Darren Hunt - Labour

Russell Talbot - Conservatives

Stuart Wallace - Mansfield Independent Forum

EAKRING

Sinead Anderson - Conservatives

Paul Bradshaw - Labour

Stewart Rickersey - Mansfield Independent Forum

Alexander Smith - UKIP

HOLLY

Jacob Denness - Labour

Bo Hitchmough - Conservatives

Martin Wright - Mansfield Independent Forum

HORNBY

Steve Bodle - Mansfield Independent Forum

Joyce Bosnjak - Labour

Ricky-Lee Cooke - Conservatives

KINGS WALK

Ben Birtchall - Mansfield Independent Forum

Shane Draper - Labour

Hazel Webb - Conservatives

KINGSWAY

Allan Dallman - UKIP

Mark Fretwell - Labour

Gio Loperfido - Mansfield Independent Forum

Kelvin Peters - Conservatives

LADYBROOK

Kevin Bradley - Conservatives

Denis O’Neill - Mansfield Independent Forum

Sue Swinscoe - Labour

LING FOREST

Fiona Burke - Conservatives

Bill Drewett - Mansfield Independent Forum

Adrian Harpham - Labour

Colleen Smith - UKIP

LINDHURST

Anne Callaghan - Labour

Robert Elliman - Conservatives

Roger Sutcliffe - Mansfield Independent Forum

MEDEN

Denise Answer - Mansfield Independent Forum

James Ellis - Conservatives

Andy Wetton - Labour

MANOR

Damian Bennett - Mansfield Independent Forum

Bethan Eddy - Conservatives

Craig Whitby - Labour

MAUL VALLEY

Mick Barton - Mansfield Independent Forum

Andy Chambers - Labour

Robert Corden - Conservatives

MARKET WARSOP

Debra Barlow - Independent

Lol Brown - Mansfield Independent Forum

Kristyna Ellis - Conservatives

Louise Husband - Labour

NETHERFIELD

Ben Donald - Mansfield Independent Forum

Philip Shields - Independent

Michelle Swordy - Labour

James Thomas - Conservatives

NEWLANDS

Clare Dobb - Labour

Sid Walker - Mansfield Independent Forum

Jonathan Williams - Conservatives

NEWGATE

Steve Gapski - Labour

Tris Glenn - Mansfield Independent Forum

Andy Sissons - Independent

Richard Yates - Conservatives

OAKHAM

Lee Anderson - Conservatives

Kev Brown - Mansfield Independent Forum

Martin Lee - Labour

OAK TREE

Janis Clarke - Conservatives

Hayley Dallman - Labour

Vaughan Hopewell - Mansfield Independent Forum

PEAFIELDS

Julie Graves - Labour

Lee Palmer - Mansfield Independent Forum

Daniel Redfern - Independent

Katerina Roberts - Conservatives

PARK HALL

Victor Bobo - Conservatives

Dean Ellis - Mansfield Independent Forum

Ann Norman - Labour

PENNIMENT

Charlie Anderson - Conservatives

Adrian Nita - Mansfield Independent Forum

Stuart Richardson - Labour

PORTLAND

Foysal Choudhury - Mansfield Independent Forum

Brian Lohan - Labour

Shirley Peters - Conservatives

RACECOURSE

Shaun Anthony - Mansfield Independent Forum

Ethan Burrell - Conservatives

Steve Garner - Independent

Chris Williams - Labour

RANSOM WOOD

Katharine Johnson - Conservatives

John Smart - Labour

Steve Ward - Mansfield Independent Forum

SANDHURST

Andy Abrahams - Labour

Andy Rimmer - Liberal Democrats

Helena Sale - Conservatives

Dave Saunders - Mansfield Independent Forum

SHERWOOD

Teresa Hanstock - Mansfield Independent Forum

Paul Henshaw - Labour

Caroline Tapken - Conservatives

WARSOP CARRS

Andy Burgin - Labour

Ben Hollywood - Mansfield Independent Forum

Marc Jones - Conservatives

WOODHOUSE

Amanda Fisher - Labour

Stuart Hickmott - Conservatives

Jayne Riddin - Mansfield Independent Forum

YEOMAN HILL

John Coxhead - Labour

Mark Russell - Mansfield Independent Forum

Nicholas Spencer - Conservatives

WOODLANDS

John Farnath - Conservatives

Sally Higgins - Labour

Paul King - UKIP

David Smith - Mansfield Independent Forum