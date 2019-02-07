'We want you to question our leaders' say men who put up Theresa May Brexit billboard in Mansfield

The men who put up a Theresa May Brexit billboard in Mansfield are asking residents to "question our Brexit leaders".

The billboard which was put up on Stockwell Gate across from Mansfield Superbowl was decorated by Led By Donkeys who are putting Brexit predictions of the country's leaders, rendered as tweets then put on massive billboards.

Theresa May Brexit billboard.

Dave, Richard, Adam and Chris who are behind Led By Donkeys have not been fully named and have but billboards up simular to the one in Mansfield accross the country.

The quote which reads "I believe it is clearly in our national interest to remain a member of the European Union," was said by Theresa May on April, 25, 2016, at the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Speaking to your Chad a spokesman for the Led By Donkeys said: "We wanted to get out to Leave areas and engage our friends and loved ones who didn't vote remain.

"Mansfield seemed an obvious place to take our idea.

"We just hope we given people reason to question our Brexit leaders and whether we should be following them."