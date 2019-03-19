Warsop councillors vow to back climate change emergency

Warsop Parish Council has vowed to back a declaration of climate emergency.

Councillor Roy Butler brought the motion to the annual council meeting on Monday, March 18.

Warsop town hall.

The ‘climate emergency declaration’ aims to protect the environment and reduce emissions.

It has already been backed by 58 UK councils.

He said: “Children all around the world are abandoning their class rooms. Climate change is being pushed by emissions we are getting from different places – too many to list.”

He said one of his main concerns was fracking.

He said: “We all know the problems we have had with subsidence – imagine what that would be like when it sets off again.”

He also voiced concerns about plastics being “made” by fracking company Ineos.

He said: “A whale in the Philippines had nine pounds of plastic bags in its stomach.

“It is time we had plastics banned.”

