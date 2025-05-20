Unsafe shopping bridges in town centre set to be demolished -- latest Mansfield plans

Two distinctive shopping bridges in Mansfield are set to be demolished to pave the way for a multi-million pound project to help regenerate the town centre

The covered pedestrian-access bridges, which rise above Stockwell Gate, link the former Beales department store to the Four Seasons shopping centre.

But Beales, which closed in 2020 when the company went bust during the Covid-19 pandemic, is to be turned into a community and civic hub by Mansfield District Council.

And the demolition of the bridges, which are not only surplus to requirements but also unsafe, is considered to be an important first step.

The pedestrian-link bridges over Stockwell Gate in Mansfield town centre are set to be demolished.

The council itself has submitted a planning application to remove the structures, ahead of a decision still to be made about the overall £30 million regeneration project, called Mansfield Connect.

The Nottingham-based company, Kier Construction, has been enlisted as contractors for the project, and its design team at Franklin Ellis Architects, also of Nottingham, has issued a a planning statement, which says: “The bridges no longer fulfil practical or commercial roles.

"They pose ongoing safety and maintenance concerns. Removing these outdated structures would support the long-term regeneration aims for the town centre.

"It would significantly improve the streetscape along Stockwell Gate, opening up important pedestrian routes, enhancing visibility into the town centre and creating a more welcoming, accessible environment.”

The former Beales department store on Queen Street in Mansfield, which the council hopes to turn into a £30 million community and civic hub.

The bridges are made of ageing concrete panels that have worn down over the years. The bridges even contain hazardous asbestos materials, making them virtually impossible to renovate or refurbish.

It is also felt that they are “tired and inconsistent with current architectural standards”.

Planning papers reveal that the demolition work would be carried out by the Hucknall-based company, Total Reclaims Demolition Ltd, which would “manage the removal and disposal of waste through recycling”.

A cladding facade would replace the Four Seasons side of the bridges.

If permission is granted, the council hopes the work will start in August and be completed by October.

In the meantime, it hopes to win planning approval for the entire Mansfield Connect project this summer, with a view to it being finished by the end of 2027.

The Beales store on Queen Street, which the council now owns, would be converted into a three-or-four-storey multi-agency hub, complete with an external public plaza and landscaping.

The hub would serve as the new headquarters for the council and also house public services, educational institutions, enterprise opportunities and health and wellbeing services.

Mansfield’s executive mayor, Andy Abrahams, has hailed the project “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our town’s fortunes and prospects for the better”.

Mansfield Connect is seen as a cornerstone of a town centre masterplan that aims to stimulate economic growth and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Although the bridges would be sacrificed, other parts of the Beales building, such as its art deco features, could be retained as a nod to its place in the town’s heritage. The building dates back to 1922 and was expanded in the 1960s.

