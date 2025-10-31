Two-thirds of Broxtowe residents unsupportive of Nottingham city mergers under Local Government Reorganisation

Two-thirds of Broxtowe residents don't want a merger with the city under LGR. Photo: Google

More than two-thirds of Broxtowe residents say they do not support the options currently tabled for the borough to join with Nottingham city.

Council papers released ahead of Broxtowe Council’s cabinet meeting on November 4 show the initial ‘draft’ analysis of survey results from the authority’s consultation on the incoming re-shaping of Nottinghamshire councils.

Nottinghamshire’s nine authorities are heading for a monumental shake-up and merging which is due to be implemented by 2028 and would see the current two-tier structure in the county – with responsibilities split between district and borough councils and an upper county council – scrapped to create fewer unitary authorities responsible for all services.

The Labour Government announced these plans for English councils back in December 2024 and since then the county’s authorities have been deliberating various options which primarily look at two new unitary authorities being created for Nottinghamshire and some form of Nottingham city boundary expansion.

One option – backed by Nottinghamshire Council – sees one unitary cover Nottingham, Broxtowe and Gedling with the other option combining Nottingham, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe.

A second unitary containing the rest of the county features in both options.

A county-wide survey put out in August sought to gather the views on council re-shaping from across the different areas of Nottinghamshire and gained 11,483 responses.

Less than a third of respondents saw any advantages to council restructuring.

Broxtowe Council decided to release their own similar borough-wide consultation on the tabled options at the same time, gaining 12,507 separate responses – more than matching the county-wide survey.

This reflects a 22 per cent response rate and, back in a September meeting, Zulfiqar Darr, interim chief executive at the council, said this was ‘probably the biggest survey response in Broxtowe history’.

The Broxtowe-specific survey result paper ahead of next week’s meeting shows that 71 per cent – more than two thirds – of responses did not support either of the two options that would see Broxtowe joining with Nottingham city.

Ten per cent supported the Nottingham, Broxtowe and Gedling merger and 19 per cent supported the Nottingham, Broxtowe and Rushcliffe merger.

The borough council is due to debate final proposals on its preferred council shake-up option at a full council meeting on November 26, which will take into account the borough-specific survey responses.

The outcome of this will then be recommended to the cabinet on November 27 in time for the Government’s submission deadline on November 28.

Speaking in a September meeting, Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox Alliance), council leader, said: “The position is this in Broxtowe – we will not be taking any reorganisation position until the result in Broxtowe’s consultation has been put forward to members and debated properly in this council chamber.

“There will be nobody acting under instruction or influence to do anything other than what they believe to be in the best interest of the residents and taking into account the views of the consultation.”

Nottingham City Council is currently developing a separate option that would see the current city boundary expanded into parts of Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe – not the whole of boroughs.

An initial map portrays this option to include the majority of Broxtowe, with areas such as Brinsley, Eastwood and Greasley being contained in a second remaining county unitary.