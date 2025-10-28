Town centre offices earmarked for 27 new apartments -- all the latest Mansfield plans

No fewer than 27 new apartments could soon be springing up at a distinctive building in Mansfield town centre.

Among the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council is one for Ashmead Chambers, a four-storey property at 11-19 Regent Street.

The ground floor is currently occupied by four shops and commercial businesses, which are not affected by the proposal. Planning papers say they “would continue to operate independently”.

But the first, second and third floors, which have been used for offices, would be converted into the one-bedroom, one-person apartments, with nine on each level.

The four-storey building, known as Ashmead Chambers, on Regent Street, where the 27 apartments could be created. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

The application covers prior notification for a change of use from commercial to residential, in accordance with general permitted development.

It has been submitted by Progresus Investments Ltd, a company run by Mansfield entrepreneur Jack Townsend, who has been involved in the acclaimed revitalisation of other landmark buildings in the town.

His agent for this scheme is the UK-wide firm, Planning and Design Group (P&DG), which describes Ashmead Chambers as “a four-storey commercial premises on a pedestrianised street that is one of the principal thoroughfares” in Mansfield.

The building is suitable for the flats, says P&DG, because the surrounding area is “typical of an urban-town centre setting, comprising a range of commercial, retail, residential and community uses”.

The four shops on the ground floor of Ashmead Chambers would continue to operate if the apartments plan is given the go-ahead. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

There would be “no adverse impact on the character or sustainability of the Market Place Conservation Area”, which was on the boundary edge.

Although there was no parking on site, the property was close to local services, shops and public transport links.

P&DG added: “Given the urban setting, some level of noise is to be expected. But it is considered that the building’s use as residential accommodation is entirely compatible.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Friday, December 12.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

78 Booth Crescent, Mansfield – change of use from dwelling house to two one-bedroom flats.

6 Bottom Row, Pleasley Vale – discharge of condition, relating to design and material of windows and doors, with regard to planning permission already granted for alterations.

267 Southwell Road West, Mansfield – discharge of condition, relating to environmental management plan, with regard to plan for demolition of existing garage to facilitate separate single-storey dwelling, and construction of dropped kerb to form vehicular access at front.

20 Park Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Mansfield Baptist Church, Rosemary Street, Mansfield – work to five trees covered by preservation order.

37 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – replacement roof, incorporating increased pitch and rooms in the roof space, plus single-storey front and rear extensions.

42 Scarcliffe Street, Mansfield – external wall insulation with render finish to side and rear and imitation-brick finish at front.

132 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – discharge of condition, relating to surface water, with regard to plan for change of use from car rental to car wash.

