Thousands of Ashfield and Mansfield residents return council leader's Summer Survey

Ashfield Independent candidate for Ashfield and Mansfield Jason Zadrozny has confirmed his manifesto for July 4's General Election will be written after reviewing the thousands of replies to his Summer Survey.

Thousands of Ashfield and Mansfield residents have returned Ashfield Council Leader Jason Zadrozny’s Summer Survey. Whilst Jason’s Constituency Team are still analysing the results, what is clear is the state of broken roads and pavements is the biggest concern for local residents. The dangers caused by unlicensed bikers, worries about the NHS, the lack of dentists, and the cost of living also dominate numerous replies.

Jason and his Independent Team will be using the survey returns to finalise a manifesto for the General Election. Jason is standing as the Ashfield Independent Candidate in the General Election in Ashfield and part of Mansfield.

Jason Zadrozny with just one day's returns.

Jason said, “I’d like to thank the thousands of residents for sending back the survey. This has been our biggest ever response. We are still getting hundreds a day delivered to our Constituency Office.

"We will analyse every single return and act on every issue raised by residents. We will then formulate a manifesto based on exactly what residents are telling us. This will be a people’s manifesto, written by local people.

"As I have done for years, every promise I make will be deliverable and like every other one I have ever made – I will stick to them. All the other political parties have their manifestos written by Westminster Party Political Bosses – the Ashfield Independents are not like that.

“We did a similar survey in 2018 and that’s what has led to significant, positive change in Ashfield.

"Back then, the people of Kirkby told us they wanted a swimming pool so we built it. They told us they wanted the Ashfield Independents to transform parks so we did that. They told us that they wanted safer streets so we invested in our award-winning Community Protection Team. They also said that they wanted us to regenerate our Town Centres so we successfully bid for over £100million of funding.