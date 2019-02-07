Theresa May Brexit tweet put on Mansfield billboard

"I believe it is clearly in our national interest to remain a member of the European Union."

That is what Theresa May the Prime Minister said in 2016 - and now those words have been brought back to life on a billboard in Mansfield.

The billboard on Stockwell Gate across from Mansfield Superbowl has been decorated by Led By Donkeys who are putting Brexit predictions of the country's leaders, rendered as tweets then put on massive billboards.

She said the quote on April, 25, 2016, at the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.