The Great British National Strike – www.facebook.com/GBNStrike – is a movement led by former British Army soldier Richard Donaldson.

According to the movement’s social media page, the organisation advocates for reduced illegal immigration, the abolition of inheritance tax, the elimination of net-zero policies, and the reversal of benefit cuts.

Additionally, the movement is demanding government support and funding for former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe's independent inquiry into rape gangs.

Protesters across the country gathered in towns and cities on Saturday (May 24) for the national event.

Dozens came to Mansfield town centre to pledge their support for the movement, with some displaying opposition to the movement.

According to Peter Prawn, who attended the event, a group of 150 patriots gathered in the marketplace and encountered counter-protesters.

He said flags were flying and banners were raised as both groups sought to express their points of view.

Many protesters waved Union Jack and St George's flags while holding signs that called for an end to mass immigration, urged investigations into grooming gangs, and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

In contrast, counter-protesters rallied for ‘jobs, homes, and services for all’, calling for an end to racism.

Some of these counter-protesters held signs that read, ‘Refugees are welcome here’.

The event was peaceful, police were present, and both sides of the protest had their say.

Here are seven photos from the day, shared by Peter Prawn.

1 . Great British Strike The Union Jack and St George's flags filled the market square.

2 . Demonstration The demonstration in Mansfield was met by a counter-protest.

3 . 'Two-tier Keir out' Some protestors called for the Prime Minister to resign.