Proposals for 120 new homes in Teversal are set to get the go-ahead – despite major flooding fears surrouding the site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locals say anyone who moves into a proposed housing development, next to the River Meden, could be trapped in their homes by floodwater.

The development is off Fackley Road in Teversal – an area that was flooded during the heavy downpour of Storm Babet last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Teversal, Skegby and Stanton Hill Neighbourhood Forum say this has been a problem for years, and a nearby development would only exacerbate it.

Plans for 120 new homes on flood-prone land in Teversal look set to get the go ahead

However, Ashfield Council planning officers don’t believe homes would be at risk, and have recommended they are approved.

The proposal from Persimmon Homes will go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, December 6.

It includes a a range of two to four-bedroom homes, with 12 being affordable or social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designs also include a pond to catch water to reduce flood risk on the site.

Richard Goad, writing on behalf of the neighbourhood forum, said: “Whilst Storm Babet was an extreme weather event, flooding of the road has been recorded for many years and is caused by surface water run-off.

“The two new roads providing access and egress to the development meet Fackley Road close to the flooding zone.

“Residents of the new homes could effectively be trapped within the site, or unable to access their homes by road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fackley Road is several metres below that of the development site.

"An increase in impermeable surface created by the development means that any run-off would exacerbate the flooding issue.”

He called for the flooding issue to be resolved before the planning application was decided on.

An expert report submitted by the applicant says flood risk on the actual site is considered to be “low and acceptable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has been called in by Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind) on the grounds of highway safety and ecological impact.

Comments from at least 70 residents were also received by the council, with some warning that local schools and doctors’ surgeries were already oversubscribed.