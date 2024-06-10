Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire’s new police & crime commissioner (PCC) will make tackling knife crime, reducing road accident deaths and preventing violence against women and girls a priority for his term.

Former police officer Gary Godden (Lab) is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account after being elected to the post last month.

One of his first responsibilities is to draw up a police and crime plan for the next four years.

This will set out what funding and resources are available to chief constable Kate Meynell, as well as the force’s objectives and any extra services which the PCC will offer.

New Nottinghamshire PCC Gary Godden will meet the county's police and crime panel for the first time next week. Photo: Submitted

Mr Godden is also keen to hear the public’s views on what they feel should be a priority for the PCC and the police during his first term in office.

Opportunities for the public to share their priorities online or in person will run between Monday, June 17 and Friday, August 16.

Mr Godden will make his first appearance next week before Nottinghamshire’s police and crime panel, a group of local councillors who monitor his performance.

A report says: “Mr Godden’s priorities for his term in office include neighbourhood policing, tackling knife crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, reducing car fatalities and making Nottinghamshire’s roads safer.

“Gary is also highly committed to being accessible to the public and open and transparent in his approach to representing the people of Nottinghamshire during his term of office.”

Mr Godden was a serving police officer for 15 years, and most recently worked as assistant head of the graduate management training scheme for NHS England.

Nottinghamshire Police was placed in special measures by a watchdog in March over concerns on how it runs investigations and handles victims.

Mr Godden has already met with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to discuss the force’s improvement.

Nottinghamshire Police says it is already making improvements and Caroline Henry previously said she hoped it would be out of special measures within a year.