Sutton town centre to receive millions through 'future high streets' fund

Sutton town centre has been named as one of the towns set to receive key investment in the second phase of a government regeneration scheme.

Ashfield District Council had previously seen its bid for the first phase of the Future High Streets Fund rejected by the government, but told it had put forward a "strong" and "positive" bid for funding.

Sutton town centre.

But now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed dozens of towns across the UK will receive funds as part of the second round, and the council can now put forward a bid to receive up to £25 million to regenerate Sutton town centre.

It follows news that the council had plans for a Sutton 'town centre masterplan', which could see regeneration opportunities and a possible pedestrianisation of areas like Outram Street, in a bid to promote more footfall in the town.

Following the news, a spokesman for Ashfield District Council posted on its social media page: "‪We are delighted to announce that Sutton is one of the additional 50 towns the Government has announced will benefit from the Future High Streets fund.

"We made a strong case for investment and are delighted that we are able to progress our bid to round two, fighting for real regeneration of our town centres, making them vibrant hubs for the future."

The extension to the shortlist comes on the back of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund announced last month, which included an additional £325 million for the Future High Streets Fund, taking the overall Fund to £1 billion as the Government looks to drive forward local growth.

Councillor Lee Anderson, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Ashfield and Eastwood, said: "It is true that I was thoroughly disappointed last month when Ashfield District Council announced it had been unsuccessful in securing this funding.

"I made my feelings known at the highest level of government and I am pleased to announce that Ashfield is now on the list which means we can bid for up to £25m of funding to help regenerate our High Streets, convert empty retail units into new homes and workplaces, and invest in vital infrastructure.

"We have a great community in Ashfield which is crying for investment therefore I am extremely pleased that government has listened to my concerns and put us on the list".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Our high streets are right at the heart of our communities, and I will do everything I can to make sure they remain vibrant places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.

"But with our town centres facing challenges, we’re today expanding the High Streets Fund to support over 100 high streets to regenerate – backed by £1 billion of vital investment."