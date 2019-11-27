Sutton residents say they have been left "scared" after an "election prowler" went around to their homes in the early hours of the morning.

A Carsic Estate resident who came to your Chad has claimed the "prowler" was delivering "Ashfield Independents" leaflets.

However, a spokesman for the party has said there is "no evidence" to suggest that the person is one of their leaflet delivering volunteers.

But, have emailed volunteers to remind them about "appropriate times" to deliver letters and leaflets.

Residents have claimed the delivery man was delivering political leaflets at 3.40am.

The resident who came to your Chad said: "This has scared many residents and set off a number of dogs barking .

"All this when residents are on high alert from anti social behaviour."

Residents have previously spoke to Chad reporters on the level of crime in the Sutton estate.

A spokesperson for the Ashfield Independents said: “We have over 800 residents who help us deliver leaflets across Ashfield and Eastwood.

"We are getting an average of 20 new volunteers a day as residents realise that Jason Zadrozny and the Ashfield Independents are the only leave party who can beat Labour here.

"Although there is no evidence to suggest it was one of our volunteers - as a precaution we have emailed our growing list of volunteers to remind them about appropriate times to deliver our letters.”

Jason Zadrozny is a parliamentary hopeful for the upcoming general election on December 12.

Candidates standing in Ashfield are:

Lee Anderson, Conservative

Martin Daubney, Brexit Party

Natalie Fleet, Labour

Becky Wain, Liberal Democrat

Rose Woods, Green

Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Independents