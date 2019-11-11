Sutton Lawn through road closed in bid to cut noise and fumes

Gates have been installed to close the road in Sutton Lawn to through traffic.

The move follows a meeting of Ashfield District Council’s cabinet, where members voted to close the access route, while retaining the pedestrian public right of way.

Travellers have set up camp on Sutton Lawn several times in recent years.

A report to cabinet members from council officers said: “An increasing population and congested roads are encouraging more car users to take a shortcut through the public open space, increasing the risk in particular to children and wheelchair/mobility scooter users.”

Councillor David Hennigan, member for Central and New Cross ward, which covers the park, said: “At times, Sutton Lawn was under siege from boy racers driving at Grand Prix speeds.

“I know many responsible drivers used this road as shortcut, but we had to take action before there was a serious accident. It was that bad.”

The report said the closure will create an improved environment for park users with reduced noise and traffic fumes and also contribute towards reducing anti-social behaviour from late night vehicular activity through the park.

It said: “If vehicles continue to have access to the route, it will need to be fully resurfaced in the next five years in the next five years at a cost of £70-80,000.”

Following a public consultation in 2016, 31 residents raised concerns over public safety, speeding and anti-social behaviour on the road and were in favour of restricting access.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Residents and park users have long complained about the road through the Lawn being used as a racetrack.

“They claimed that if action was not taken - there could have been a serious accident or worse. Now the gates have been installed meaning that Sutton Lawn is safer for park users.”

Bollards have also been installed at entrances to the park in a bid to stop travellers setting up camp on the land, something that has happened several times in the past few years.