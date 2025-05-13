Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall: Ashfield Council launches new programme offering free market trading opportunities

Ashfield Council has launched a new test trading programme at three local markets in the district which is designed to provide people with an opportunity to develop and try out their business ideas trading to the public.

The scheme will provide four days of free trading as a guest, subject to availability, at one of Sutton outdoor and indoor market, Kirkby outdoor market or Hucknall outdoor market

This programme is part of Ashfield’s allocation for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and aims to encourage interest in market trading, increasing occupancy at local markets and potentially leading to traders taking on a shop.

In addition to the four days free trading, the council will cover the costs of indemnity insurance and provide access to a small grant of up to £500 which can be used to build knowledge about their business, market or industry and to prepare what they need to maximise on their trading opportunities.

Coun Lee Waters said the scheme was a fantastic opportunity for businesses to trade on markets in Kirkby, Sutton or Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

Traders who receive this grant can use it in a variety of ways, such as to test selling to help understand if customers want to buy their product or service, conduct market research to help them understand who their customers are and how, work out how they will deliver their product or service and understand the costs, gain skills, knowledge and experience and find out if this business is right for them, or put the funds towards materials (not including stock and vehicles) that can help them to transport and set up trading at Ashfield markets.

Traders will have the opportunity to visit different markets to determine which is the best fit for them and their business.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council, said: “This new programme is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is thinking of starting their own business or wants to branch out from selling products online.

“It removes any financial barriers and gives people a chance to experience what it’s really like to trade at one of our bustling markets.

"The recent success of our Hucknall 150 celebrations shows how vibrant our markets are in Ashfield.

"By encouraging new traders, we are diversifying our markets and taking another step forward on our mission to make Ashfield a fantastic place to visit and do business.”

Individuals who wish to apply for the scheme can do so online by contacting the markets team and completing an expression on interest form.

If they are accepted, then they can also apply for a small grant.

Grants must be used within three months and the amount offered will depend on the traders proposed test activities.

If you would like to apply for this programme, email [email protected] or request a meeting with a member of the business support team by emailing [email protected]