Successful pet-grooming business on the move -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A popular and successful pet-grooming business is hoping the council barks its approval over a move to a new address within Ashfield.

Poppy’s Pet Parlour has been run by entrepreneur Tina Adams since 2011, most recently from an address in Sutton.

Now she wants to transfer the micro-business to her current home on Clumber Crescent in Stanton Hill, and has submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council to change the use of an outbuilding in her garden.

That outbuilding would be a fully insulated cabin, reducing the risk of noise pollution, and would be partially powered by green energy thanks to solar panels that have been fitted to the house.

The business would focus mainly on the bathing and cleaning of pets, as well as the cutting of their hair.

Tina has submitted a statement to accompany her application. It says: “My business was established in 2011 and has diversified and matured over time. I have a well-established local customer base supporting the business.

"I successfully worked from home at my previous address, while growing the pet-grooming business, without any issues. Most of my neighbours didn’t even realise.

"I will not be growing my current customer base. I propose to have up to four appointments on average per day, Mondays to Fridays. There would be minimal customers, if needed, on Saturdays and the business would be closed on Sundays.

Clumber Crescent in Stanton Hill, where the pet-grooming business would be based. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

“I work alone but have one temporary member of staff, as required, one day a week or during seasonal demand.”

Tina feels her business could bring people into Stanton Hill to use the shops, thus boosting the local economy.

She says she offers transport to customers who are elderly or disabled or don’t drive. Others could park opposite her property in a Co-op store car park, while there was a bus stop directly outside her home. However, customers living nearby would walk to their appointments.

Poppy’s has grown so much over the years that it works with local colleges and schools and offers work-experience placements too

It also operates dog-walking and dog-training services, but Tina says these are run from customers’ homes or “out and about in the community”, so shouldn’t affect the application.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, October 22.

