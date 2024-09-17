Steve Yemm MP visits posties in Mansfield

Steve Yemm (right) visits the Mansfield Delivery Office

Steve Yemm visited posties at Mansfield Delivery Office in his constituency and joined a postie on her round, helping to deliver post locally.

Newly elected MP Steve Yemm visited postal workers at Mansfield Delivery Office to find out more about what it takes to deliver letters and parcels to the community in his constituency.

He met local posties and heard how Royal Mail is adapting to the growth in parcels volumes and the decline in letters. Whilst an increase in online shopping means greater demand for larger parcels, letter volumes have fallen from 20bn a year at their peak to just 6.7bn in 2024.

Steve also visited the Delivery Office’s yard to see its fleet of 83 all-electric vehicles. Across the UK, Royal Mail is adding 2,100 electric vans to its fleet over the next year, as part of plans to achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2040. The company already has the largest electric delivery fleet in the UK, and the new additions will increase it to 7,100 vans.

Steve Yemm delivers post to his constituents

Steve spoke to Customer Operations Manager Graham Jeffery about how the Universal Service – Royal Mail’s legal requirement to deliver letters six days a week to every address - could be adapted to ensure that the one-price-goes-anywhere service can be sustainable in the long term for residents and businesses.

Steve then joined local postie Laura Bacon on a delivery round, to find out more about what a typical day for a postie looks like and to lend a hand delivering post in the local area.

Graham Jeffery, Customer Operations Manager for Mansfield, said: “We hope Steve enjoyed his visit to Mansfield Delivery Office to learn about how letters and parcels get delivered in his constituency. It was great to show him how we’re modernising and transforming with our all-electric fleet.”

Steve Yemm, Member of Parliament for Mansfield, said: “It was fascinating to go ‘behind the scenes’ at the office to see how our mail gets sorted and ready to go out, and then great fun to be out on a round with posties in Forest Town in Mansfield.”