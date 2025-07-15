Steve Yemm MP brings British Coal pension trustees to Mansfield for public meeting

Steve Yemm MP taking questions from BCSSS Members from across Mansfield and Warsop

Mansfield MP Steve Yemm has brought senior trustees from the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS) to town for a public meeting with scheme members.

The meeting, held last week in Mansfield, gave local former mineworkers the chance to put their questions directly to those managing their pensions.

The event was attended by James Grant and Bleddyn Hancock, both trustees of the scheme and long-standing advocates for pensioner rights. It gave members the opportunity to raise concerns around surplus sharing, transparency, and the long-term direction of the fund.

Steve Yemm MP said:

Steve Yemm MP meeting with members in Parliament

“This was a long-overdue conversation. Too many former mineworkers feel left in the dark about decisions that affect their futures. That’s why I brought the trustees here to Mansfield, to answer questions face to face and hear directly from the people whose lives this scheme affects.”

“I’ve raised this issue in Parliament, and I will continue to do so. We owe it to those who built our coalfield communities to treat them fairly.”

Constituents attending the meeting raised a range of concerns, including how decisions are communicated to members and whether the fund’s surplus is being used in line with members’ expectations.

Steve closed the meeting by thanking the trustees for their time, but made clear that this is not the end of the conversation.

“People in Mansfield have every right to expect openness and respect when it comes to their pensions. I’ll keep standing up for them in Parliament and working to make sure their voices are heard.”