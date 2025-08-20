Steve Yemm MP backs Government boost to cadets as Labour launches new ‘30 by 30’ campaign

Steve Yemm MP has today welcomed a major expansion of cadet opportunities for young people in Mansfield and across the East Midlands, as the Labour Government launches its new ‘30 by 30’ campaign, backed by £70 million in new funding.

Under the plan, Labour will grow cadet forces by 30% by 2030, delivering more than 50,000 new opportunities nationwide.

The initiative is part of Labour’s Strategic Defence Review and its broader Plan for Change, aimed at breaking down the barriers holding back young people and supporting working-class communities to thrive.

Steve Yemm MP said:

Steve Yemm MP with Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns MP

“The impact of cadet opportunities here in Mansfield, and across the country, is undeniable. They gain confidence, teamwork and resilience - and they make mates for life.

We should be proud of the cadet units already active in our community. This investment means more kids from more backgrounds will get the same chance. And with new skills in areas like drone tech and cyber, it’s also helping them prepare for the jobs of the future.

I fully support this expansion. It’s about backing our young people, backing ambition, and building strong communities from the ground up.”

As part of the campaign, RAF cadets will become the first youth organisation in the UK to be certified to train drone pilots, following approval from the Civil Aviation Authority. This gives cadets and adult volunteers access to industry-recognised qualifications in a fast-growing field.

The Labour Government has also launched a search to appoint a new National Cadet Champion to promote the cadet movement and ensure its growth reaches all corners of the country.

Labour’s Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns MP, said:

“Every young person deserves the chance to discover their potential, regardless of their postcode or family income.

The cadet experience doesn’t just build character - it transforms futures. Our Labour Government is kickstarting a new era for the cadets with this major expansion.”

Under the expansion, the Government will also:

Build new joint Army and Air Cadet Centres

Streamline the process for adult volunteers, including fast-track routes for veterans

Boost access to STEM and cyber skills

Improve support from regular and reservist Armed Forces personnel

The investment will also supercharge further opportunities in developing STEM skills and cutting edge cyber skills training and hands-on experience with the latest drone and submersible technology - the same innovations reshaping Britain’s defence and economic landscape. Independent research proves the cadet experience works.

Participants show dramatically improved school attendance, better behaviour, and significantly higher rates of progression to university or employment.

For young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, the impact is even more pronounced - providing structure, challenge and achievement that changes life trajectories permanently.