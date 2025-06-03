Stags fans could get new club shop for next season -- all the latest Mansfield plans

Fans of Mansfield Town can look forward to a possible new club shop, as well as fresh signings, when the 2025/26 season kicks off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the Stags have submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council to create the shop on a hard-standing area outside the One Call Stadium on Quarry Lane.

Measuring almost five metres by ten metres, it is described as “a manufactured modular unit” in a part of the ground “currently redundant”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Steve Hymas has made the application, which is supported by a planning statement from Steve Iberle, of the Rainworth-based company, SJI Designs.

A computer-generated image of how Mansfield Town's new club shop might look.

The statement says: “The unit would serve as a retail space for club merchandise. It would enhance the club’s facilities and its supporter engagement.

"Historically, the site was utilised for ticket collection but has since become surplus to requirements.

"The shop would be designed to a high standard with a professional, club-branded exterior. It would be modest in scale but contribute positively to the visual character of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A ramped access with handrails would be provided to enable wheelchair-users and those with limited mobility to access the shop comfortably and safely.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the application and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Friday, July 11.

If it gets the go-ahead, it should be open in time for the Stags’ first home game of the new season in August. According to the application, the plan is for it to be open between 10 am and 5 pm on Mondays to Fridays and from 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday matchdays.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land east of Mansfield Woodhouse South junction, Signal Way, Mansfield Woodhouse – advertisement consent for installation of one non-illuminated 48-sheet poster panel.

167 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – render to rear.

151 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – advertisement consent for replacement signage.

38 Carisbrook Avenue, Mansfield – first-floor extension at side.

21 Farnsworth Avenue, Rainworth – demolition of existing dwelling and garage, and proposed replacement self-build dwelling and garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

73 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield – single-storey extension at rear and side.

22 Park Avenue, Mansfield – removal of tree within conservation area.

14 New Park Lane, Mansfield – installation of front and rear dormer to existing roof.