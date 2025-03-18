Specialist school could 'plug gaps in education system' -- latest Mansfield plans

Offices at a business centre in Mansfield could soon be turned into a specialist school for youngsters unable to go to mainstream schools.

A planning application has been received by Mansfield District Council for a change of use at the DJN UK Centre on Southwell Road West.

It has been submitted by teacher Eloise Barnett, who is the founder and director of Phoenix ND Education Ltd, a company that specialises in alternative teaching for pupils with additional needs.

A planning statement by Phoenix ND reads: “An increasing number of young people in Mansfield are struggling to access mainstream schooling due to a variety of personal and educational challenges.

The DJN UK Business Centre on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, which could soon be converted into a specialist school. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"By providing a dedicated educational environment for these individuals, the proposed school would support their social, emotional and academic development.

"This would help to address the gaps in the local education system, ensuring that all young people have access to the education they need to succeed.”

No external alterations would me made to the building, which was last used as the base for a minicab business and a security firm.

If approved, the new school would be open from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm Mondays to Fridays and create five full-time jobs, as well as two part-time.

Teacher Eloise Barnett, who is the founder and director of Phoenix ND Education Ltd. (PHOTO BY: Phoenix ND Education Ltd)

It would cater for up to 15 students, aged 11 to 18, who would be funded by the local authority or by local mainstream schools.

The building would include classrooms, support spaces, include counselling and welfare areas, and catering facilities to teach life-skills.

The statement concludes: “This change of use would provide much-needed alternative educational facilities in Mansfield.

"The building is well-suited to the proposed use, and the development would contribute positively to the local community.”

The council’s planning officers have set a deadline date of Tuesday May 6 to make a decision or recommendation.

