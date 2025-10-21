Smash burgers until 2 am -- Mansfield takeaway bids to extend opening hours

A restaurant and takeaway in a historic building in Mansfield town centre is hoping to extend its opening hours to 2 am at weekends.

Phat Buns, renowned for its tasty smash burgers, has proved popular since opening last year on the ground floor of one of the grade II listed Imperial Buildings, which date back to 1901, on Leeming Street.

Planning permission was granted by Mansfield District Council 18 months ago to convert the former Age UK charity shop into a 24-seater restaurant and takeaway.

Now Phat Buns wants to extend its closing time from 12 midnight to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 pm to 12 midnight on Sundays to Thursdays.

The company says this would “better fit the weekend, night-time economy in Mansfield” and bring Phat Buns "into line with the opening hours of similar outlets and night-time attractions in the town centre”.

A planning application has been submitted to the council by Zubair Adam, a director of Accufine Ltd, of Aspley, with a statement compiled by agent Anthony Bradley, of the Strelley-based firm, Building Design.

The statement stresses that the revised opening times would “concur with customer demand”. Phat Buns was “a quality takeaway” that has had “a beneficial impact” on Leeming Street, improving footfall and benefiting other businesses in the area.

In May last year, the council also approved planning permission for the first and second floors of the building, above the takeaway, to be converted into residential HMOs (houses in multiple occupation).

Now its planning officers are considering this latest proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Monday, December 8. Interested residents can post their comments on the council’s website.

The Phat Buns brand has been a huge success since it was launched by Leicester-based brothers Oubed and Ahtesham Moosa in 2019 after they had carried out extensive research into smash burgers in the USA.

There are currently almost 20 Phat Buns restaurants and takeaways across the country, and the brothers say their mission is to be the “innovators in the business of selling burgers, shakes, wings and hot dogs”.

