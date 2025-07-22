Six new bedsits earmarked for town centre offices -- latest Mansfield plans

A plan to create six bedsits in part of an old building in Mansfield town centre has been disclosed.

The one-bedroom studio flats would sit within office space on the first and second floor of 4-6 Leeming Street, above shops currently occupied by Phones Fix and Vape Zone.

The three-storey building, which is believed to date back to the late 19th century or early 20th century, was previously the home of Co-op Travel.

A planning application for a change of use for the offices, which are currently vacant, has been submitted to Mansfield District Council by Pavanjit Singh, of the nearby mobile phone repair shop, Phone Corner, on Market Place.

How the three-storey building at 4-6 Leeming Street in Mansfield looked in 2017. (PHOTO BY: Mansfield Townscape)

Mr Singh, who has hired Sutton man David Garbett as his agent for the scheme, stresses that no external alterations would be made to the property.

A planning statement says: “The building is within the conservation area of Mansfield town centre. But there would no impact on the existing visual appearance and conservation elements. The existing ground-floor retail units would also remain unchanged.”

There would be three bedsits on each floor, and access would be via existing points at the rear.

A similar application for two flats was submitted in 2021 and categorised by the council as permitted development, with prior approval not required. However, the work did not go ahead.

A more up-to-date photo of the Leeming Street building, with the Phones Fix and Vape Zone stores on the ground floor. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The council’s planning officers are now considering this current scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, September 9 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

4 Aversham Close, Mansfield – notification of prior approval for a proposed larger home extension at the back of the ground floor.

Oak Lodge, 4 High Tor, Mansfield – work to one tree covered by a preservation order.

Phase two (plots 9A, 9B, 10 and 12A) of the Lindhurst development, Mansfield – discharge of condition relating to pedestrian connections, with regard to a plan for 484 dwellings and the development of 169 hectares of land for employment, commercial, residential, retail, healthcare, community, educational and leisure uses, including a new primary school and community park.

Old Dance Studio (Naran House), 1 Clerkson Street, Mansfield – discharge of condition relating to design, with regard to plan to convert the studio into seven flats, including the construction of an internal mezzanine floor and the installation of conservation rooflights.

2 Empire Street, Mansfield – notification of prior approval for a proposed larger home extension at the back of the ground floor.

Newgate Lodge care home, Newgate Lane, Mansfield – provision of replacement car park for staff and visitors, as part of a plan for an extension to the home.